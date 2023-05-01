Gov. Shapiro to sign law requiring insurers to cover breast, ovarian cancer screenings

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign a bill into law that's being called the first of its kind in the nation.

It will require insurance companies to cover preventative breast and ovarian cancer screenings at no cost for high-risk women.

This includes genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a lifetime risk of breast cancer.

