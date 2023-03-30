Gov. Shapiro: Norfolk Southern repays Pennsylvania fire companies $1 million so far

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday morning that Norfolk Southern issued $1 million to Pennsylvania since the East Palestine train derailment.

The initial $1 million is going to fire companies from Beaver, Lawrence, and Washington counties who responded to the derailment as well as the controlled vent and burn.

"Norfolk Southern's train derailment hurt communities in Western Pennsylvania, put our first responders at risk, and has taken up immense local and state resources," the governor said. "Norfolk Southern must do better and the entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up by them, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help make fire departments and first responders whole, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth."

Along with the $1 million to first responders, the governor's office has also helped ensure Pennsylvania residents are getting reimbursed for losses incurred from the derailment.

"Our fire companies and first responders put their health and safety on the line for Pennsylvanians each day, we are proud of the good work they do and we thank them for their service," said Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook. "In order to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively, our firefighters need the right gear. We urge Norfolk Southern to continue to swiftly reimburse our departments and their local partners for any damaged equipment."

Pennsylvanians who incurred losses related to the East Palestine train derailment can visit this link and apply for reimbursement.

Lastly, there are plans to maintain a long-term presence in Beaver County to assist those who were affected and it will include members of the Pennsylvania Department of Health who will do an assessment of chemical exposure.