Good Samaritan fatally struck by tractor-trailer while helping hit-and-run victim on I-80 in Pennsylvania

A Good Samaritan was killed by a tractor-trailer after he stopped to help a hit-and-run victim on Interstate 80 in Montour County, Pennsylvania, the coroner said.

The Montour County Coroner's Office said it's helping Pennsylvania State Police investigate the death of 29-year-old Logan Rickert of Lock Haven on eastbound I-80 in Valley Township.

The coroner's office said Rickert had stopped between mile markers 224 and 225 shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday to help another driver who had been involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer that had kept driving. The crash had pushed the pick-up truck partially off the road, the coroner's office said.

Rickert got out of his pick-up to help the other driver when another tractor-trailer left the roadway for "an unknown reason," the coroner's office said, hitting him. Authorities said Rickert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash shut down part of I-80 eastbound and caused "significant backlog."

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing, but the tractor-trailer driver who hit Rickert has been identified. It's unclear whether any charges will be filed.