Reynolds, Gonzales help the Pirates outlast the Brewers, 6-3 in 10 innings

Bryan Reynolds had a go-ahead single in the 10th, Nick Gonzales followed with a two-run single and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Saturday night.

Henry Davis started the 10th at second for the Pirates against Angel Zerpa (0-2). Pinch-hitter Marcell Ozuna walked, and Nick Yorke pinch ran for Ozuna. Reynolds singled to left to score Davis and chase Zerpa. Gonzales then hit a sharp single off Grant Anderson to drive in Yorke and Reynolds.

Gregory Soto (2-0) pitched the ninth, and Yohan Ramírez worked the 10th for his first save.

Milwaukee had a chance in the bottom of the eighth against Dennis Santana. Garrett Mitchell laced a two-out double, and Sal Frelick was walked intentionally before Greg Jones struck out swinging.

Frelick had a pair of sacrifice flies for Milwaukee, the second off reliever Issac Mattson to tie 3 in the sixth.

Spencer Horwitz's sacrifice fly in the sixth put the Pirates ahead 3-2. He also drove in a run with a single to center in the fourth. Rookie Konnor Griffin followed with his second hit in the game, a two-out run-scoring single.

The Brewers tied it in the fourth. Jack Bauers led off with a single and took second on left fielder Jack Mangun's fielding error. Mitchell's groundout scored Bauers.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski struck out nine for the second consecutive game, but hit two batters who both scored. He allowed three runs on six hits and threw a wild pitch. The lanky right-hander hasn't won since beating the Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Opening Day, a span of five starts.

Up next

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 3.28 ERA) was scheduled to start for Pittsburgh on Sunday against LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.06).