Glassport police officer attacked by dog, hospitalized; 3 people taken into custody

Glassport police officer attacked by dog, hospitalized; 3 people taken into custody

Glassport police officer attacked by dog, hospitalized; 3 people taken into custody

A Glassport police officer has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog while responding to a call.

Officers on Saturday afternoon were called to the 600 block of Cherry Way to follow up for another law enforcement agency when a dog broke loose from its leash and attacked the female officer.

The officer fired her weapon at the dog to get it off her leg, injuring the dog. The officer reportedly sustained bite marks to her leg and foot, according to Glassport Police Chief Shawn DeVerse.

The officer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for "severe" injuries, but is in stable condition, according to a news release from Glassport police.

While a crowd began to form from the incident, other agencies arrived on the scene and took three individuals into custody.

Glassport police contacted the local animal control agency to tend to the injured dog. The dog was subsequently transported to a local veterinarian.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police say.