Running program for young girls helps build community, friendship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Running can be a challenging sport, but it's also one that can help the body inside and out.

If you were to ask any runner, the body is full of adrenaline and excitement when getting ready to start a race. You could see that from runners at North Park who recently took part in a 5K.

"I know when I crossed it for the first time myself, I felt incredible," said Kelly McGuire, a coach for Girls on the Run at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

But like any runner, the story doesn't start on race day, but rather weeks in advance. Numerous young girls who ran the event for the first time worked hard to get here. They're part of Girls on the Run at UPMC Magee.

"The people with Girls on the Run make me feel welcomed and like I could be anybody because they're nice," said Amara Nelson, a runner with the program.

"It's fun. I feel like if you just want to spend time away from home after quarantine, I feel that's another good idea," said Penelope Rose, a runner with the program.

Through the organization, the girls learn the importance of strengthening their bodies, building confidence and working together as a team.

"All those lessons that applied to friendships when you're 9, 10, 11, and 12 years old apply when you're 41, 42, 43," said Karen Baker, the program's coordinator.

During the 10-week program, while the girls are busy hitting the pavement practicing, they also help the local community. KDKA-TV was there for practice and saw them making cards for patients at UPMC. But they wanted to take the giving a step further and donate items to local homeless shelters.

"They brought in hats, gloves, scarves, coats, and a ton of toiletry items, which is so awesome," said Brittany Kentz, a coach for Girls on the Run.

The majority of the girls involved are in grades three through eight. They say they start out as strangers, but over time, bonds begin to form and friendships are made. And that is what coaches say makes this organization so special.