Giant Eagle's North Versailles store is closing at the end of May

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle has announced its store location in North Versailles will be closing for good at the end of May.

The company says closing the store, located in a shopping plaza along Rt. 30, along with its pharmacy with the pharmacy, was a "difficult, but necessary" decision.

The store's final day of business will be May 31. 

Giant Eagle says that customers who use the North Versailles store are invited to shop at other nearby locations in Braddock Hills, McKeesport, Monroeville, and White Oak. 

Customers who use the pharmacy at the North Versailles store can have their prescriptions transferred to another Giant Eagle location by calling the new store, the company said.

Giant Eagle says that employees who work at the North Versailles location will be offered jobs at nearby store locations if they're interested. 

