Giant Eagle store on Pittsburgh's South Side evacuated due to bomb threat

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the Giant Eagle store on the city's South Side on Monday night.

Police said an anonymous call was made to 911 around 8:15 p.m. on Monday night, stating that there was a bomb at the Giant Eagle store along Wharton Street.

The city's bomb squad responded to the store with explosive-sniffing dogs doing a search both inside and outside of the store, police said.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said the 'all clear' was given just before 10 p.m. and that around 40 to 50 people were evacuated from the store as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle said the store was scheduled to close at 9 p.m. and the company plans to reopen the store Tuesday morning as scheduled.