Giant Eagle pita chips, roasted turkey items recalled due to separate contamination risks

Two food items sold at Giant Eagle have been voluntarily recalled due to separate contamination risks.

Certain batches of Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic and Herb have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration.

This recall follows a California Diaries, Inc. milk powder recall also due to potential salmonella contamination.

The pita chips were distributed and sold exclusively at Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Indiana. The product is packaged in a 7.33-ounce, black bag with the Giant Eagle logo at the top, and is located in the snack aisle.

These specific batches of chips have a UPC barcode of 0-3003496507-5 with a best-if-used-by date of July 16, 2026, both of which can be found on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported. Routine testing by the seasoning blend manufacturer before producing the specific brand of chips showed that the seasoning batches were negative for salmonella.

However, consumers who have purchased the chips should not consume them.

The recalled milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer of a seasoning blend, and that blend may be present on the surface of the pita chips.

To receive a full refund or replacement, please take a photo of the product's bar code panel and best-if-used-by date, then dispose of the product.

Consumers can return to the store where the chips were purchased with a receipt, or call the Legacy Snack Solutions customer care line at 1-800-532-6120 to request a credit.

Roasted turkey products also recalled

Giant Eagle has also voluntarily recalled several roasted turkey products sold in prepared foods departments at Giant Eagle and Market District stores across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Indiana because they may contain metal fragments.

The recalled items were produced at Fresh Foods Manufacturing and were sold beginning April 28. The potential contamination was discovered during a routine inspection, according to the company.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

Affected products include Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Roasted Turkey Breast Entree, Roasted Turkey Breast with Gravy Entree, Roasted Turkey Meal, Turkey Pot Pie and Roasted Turkey Breast products with best-by dates ranging from May 10 through May 12.

Customers are advised not to consume the recalled products and should discard them. Refunds are available at Giant Eagle and Market District stores with a qualifying receipt.

Consumers with questions can contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.