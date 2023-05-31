Giant Eagle in West Newton set to close next month

Giant Eagle in West Newton set to close next month

Giant Eagle in West Newton set to close next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Giant Eagle in West Newton will be closing its doors next month.

The independent owners, the Bingey family, have decided to retire and close the store located along Robertson Stree.

The Bingey's have owned the store since 1988.

The last day of business will be Friday, June 23.

Following the closure, Giant Eagle invites customers to shop at its store in Belle Vernon.

The company says those using the pharmacy at the West Newton store won't see a change. The pharmacy will remain open.