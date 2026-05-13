Giant Eagle offering additional fuel savings this weekend amid rising gas prices

Giant Eagle announced it will be offering additional fuel savings opportunities this weekend as gas prices in the Pittsburgh area are nearing the $5.00 per gallon mark.

Giant Eagle announced Tuesday that customers will be able to earn "significant fuel rewards" by shopping in stores this Saturday and Sunday.

The company said that when customers spend $100 or more this weekend at Giant Eagle and Market District stores, they will receive five times the normal amount of fuel perks on their purchase.

"Earning 5x perks on a $100 purchase equals $.50 off per gallon of fuel at GetGo," the company said.

"For example, a $200 supermarket transaction will earn $1.00 off per gallon, a $300 supermarket transaction will earn $1.50 off per gallon, a $400 supermarket transaction will earn $2.00 off per gallon, and so on," the company added.

There's no limit on the reward amount that customers can earn through this promotion and customers will need to "opt in" for the rewards through the company website or through the Giant Eagle mobile app.

"Once the offer is activated, it will be applied to the next qualifying supermarket transaction," the company said.

Fuel perks earned by shopping will be available for redemption immediately after shopping transactions are complete and can then be redeemed at any GetGo location.

What are the current gas prices in the Pittsburgh area?

Gas prices in western Pennsylvania have been hovering just shy of the $5.00 per gallon mark in recent weeks.

According to AAA, the price for a regular gallon of gasoline in the Pittsburgh area is $4.91 per gallon.

Allegheny County prices are slightly less at $4.81 per gallon and the average price per gallon in Pennsylvania is $4.66 per gallon, approximately 15 cents per gallon higher than the $4.50 per gallon national average.

At this time last year, Pittsburgh's average price per gallon was $3.54, according to AAA.