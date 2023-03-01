Watch CBS News
Giant Eagle's partnership with Flashfood helps save more than 1 million pounds of food

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, Giant Eagle announced a major milestone in its expanded partnership with Flashfood.

Giant Eagle said they have saved over 1 million pounds of food from being diverted to landfills. 

Flashfood is a digital marketplace that offers heavily discounted food that is nearing its best-by date. 

The company launched the program at 34 stores two years ago and since then, along with the more than 1 million pounds of food saved, they have saved shoppers an estimated $2.5 million in grocery bills. 

How it works: you place an order on the Flashfood app, see what is available, confirm the order, and pick it up in the Flashfood Zone at Giant Eagle and Market District. 

Foods that are available on the app include fresh meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items. 

