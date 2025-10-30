Giant Eagle donating $1 million to food bank partners amid nationwide food insecurity fears

Giant Eagle is donating $1 million to several of the company's regional food bank partners to help fight food insecurity.

The donation comes amid a nationwide surge in food needs as SNAP benefits for nearly 42 million Americans are set to stop on November 1 due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

Giant Eagle says the $1 million donation will be distributed to several food partners throughout the company's five-state region where it operates stores.

"We are grateful for the steadfast leadership our food bank partners continue to demonstrate amid these extraordinary challenges," said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle President and CEO. "Through the Giant Eagle Foundation's $1 million commitment, we join countless others across our communities stepping up in big and small ways to support our neighbors in need."

In addition to the large donation of money, Giant Eagle says it's currently running a donation campaign at its stores checkout registers where people can contribute to area food banks through late December.

"Importantly, every dollar raised through this campaign will directly support the food bank serving the local community where the donation is made," Giant Eagle said.