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Man killed in shooting in Georges Township, Fayette County

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Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise,
Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
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Ricky Sayer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Georges Township, Fayette County, on Sunday, authorities said. 

Pennsylvania State Police said Shaun Michael Davis was fatally shot inside a home on Walnut Hill Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a release report, troopers were called to the home for reports of a "domestic incident" with shots fired. At the scene, troopers found the 39-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. The man later died on the way to a local hospital for treatment. 

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said no arrests have been made as of Sunday night. He said a woman and children were inside the home when the shooting happened. The woman surrendered to law enforcement, Aubele added. 

State police did not release any additional information. The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public. 

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