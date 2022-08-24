Man killed in Georges Township crash

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Fayette County Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 78-year-old John Roderick was driving a Chevy Colorado on Georges Fairchance Road in Georges Township when he crossed the double yellow center lines and hit a truck.

Roderick was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators said Roderick wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and refused medical treatment.