Man killed in Georges Township crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Fayette County Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said 78-year-old John Roderick was driving a Chevy Colorado on Georges Fairchance Road in Georges Township when he crossed the double yellow center lines and hit a truck. 

Roderick was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. 

Investigators said Roderick wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 

The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured and refused medical treatment. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 3:30 PM

