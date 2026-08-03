George Hill, former University of Pittsburgh football player, dies

Former University of Pittsburgh football player George Hill has died, the program announced.

In a post on X on Monday, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Hill died on July 28. He was 28 years old. No cause of death was announced.

George Hill, a former University of Pittsburgh football player whose football career ended due to a heart condition, has died. (Photo Credit: University of Pittsburgh)

"Although his time on the field was cut short, George remained an important part of our Pitt family," Narduzzi said.

Hill's football career ended in August 2016 due to a heart condition, which was discovered during required athletic testing. He never appeared in a game for the Panthers.

"Thank God for our medical care here in the city of Pittsburgh," Narduzzi told KDKA-TV in August 2016. "Not a lot of places in the country are going to find what we find. I've seen some bad things happen on the field or the indoor facility in the winter."

Narduzzi, in Monday's social media post, said Hill earned his degree and went on to "build a successful career and life for himself."

"He was tough, resilient, and will forever be a Panther," added Narduzzi, who has been at Pitt since 2015. "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones."

Hill was a four-star recruit and Top 150 player in the class of 2016 out of Hubbard High School in Ohio, according to 247Sports. He had offers to play college football for Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State and West Virginia, among others, out of high school.

Hubbard High School Athletics said in a Facebook post that Hill was "one of the most prolific athletes in our school's history." He was an all-state honoree in track and football.

"George left a lasting legacy through his talent, determination and many accomplishments as an Eagle," the post said.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, former teammates and everyone who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time," the post added. "Once an Eagle, always an Eagle."