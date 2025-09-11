Westmoreland County nonprofit helps get gear for young first-time hunters

Deer hunting season is right around the corner and like everything, hunting, especially for first-timers, can be expensive, but that is where one organization in Westmoreland County is stepping in.

Gear for Deer founders Ken Williams and Alex Purdy say it can be over $300 to outfit just one person for hunting season. They say their organization takes that financial burden off of families whose kids want to start hunting.

"Imagine a family that has more than one hunter in the family. That gets expensive really quick," Williams said. "One of the things we wanted to do is to eliminate that barrier. Let that not be a reason why people don't get properly outfitted and get into the woods to hunt comfortably and safely."

So far, the organization has helped outfit over a dozen 12- to 16-year-olds for the upcoming hunting season, but both Williams and Purdy say they would love to grow this organization across the commonwealth.

"So the ultimate goal is to get this statewide, have a Gear For Deer chapter in every county," Purdy said. "We would like the backing of the Game Commission and COPA, Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania, that way we can get this more widespread."

If you would like more information on this organization, go to gearfordeer.org.