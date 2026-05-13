Pittsburgh area woman charged with allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from elderly man

A Garfield woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly scamming an elderly man with dementia, ultimately taking more than $200,000.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, 80-year-old Susan Larkin is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud.

The criminal complaint states that the victim was preparing to move back to Pittsburgh in 2023 when he formed an online relationship with Larkin, and once back in the Pittsburgh area, he moved in with Larkin.

The criminal complaint said that his family had been aware of his declining mental state. The victim's son had said that his friends and neighbors in Alaska, where the victim was living prior to moving back to Pittsburgh, described him as forgetful and were concerned about his mental state.

Once he moved in with Larkin, his family said Larkin got him a new cell phone, and did not provide his family with the new number.

Eventually, the victim's children went to Larkin's home to see their father and learned that two other older men had also been living there. They said they had no idea who they were or why they were living there.

The children of the victim also told police that Larkin had been accompanying him to all of his doctor's appointments, but refused to share any of the information regarding his health.

Last year, in 2025, the man moved back in with his son, and it was found that Larkin had allegedly written herself a check from the man's bank account for $220,000 and deposited it into her own account.

An investigation also found that Larkin had been using the man's bank account to pay for her personal expenses.

In total, Larkin is accused of stealing $223,773.99 from the man.