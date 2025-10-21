Future of the Parkway Center office complex in Green Tree in question

The future of the Parkway Center office complex in Green Tree is in question as the majority of the buildings are in a sheriff's sale.

The complex used to be an area bustling with activity. But the Pittsburgh portion of the mall closed in 2013, and then the Giant Eagle store shut its doors there in June.

Now, next door in Green Tree, six of the 11 buildings at the office complex off Parkway Center Drive South are listed in a sheriff's sale.

"The same fate has happened to a lot of places, as we see across the county and across the region," Pittsburgh City Councilperson Theresa Kail-Smith.

Court documents filed in Allegheny County show the specific buildings are No. 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, and 10.

The move comes after West Fargo Commercial Mortgage filed for the property, owned by PWC Pitt, to go into foreclosure, having owed more than $40 million in debt.

"It is such a prime location, minutes from town, minutes from Oakland, minutes from the North Side," Kail-Smith said.

Kail-Smith said the city has a good relationship with the borough and looks forward to working with leaders. Like her, Green Tree Councilperson Dave Rea is interested in seeing how they can move the property forward in the future.

"Parkway Center is an important part of Green Tree. It always has been, especially the commercial landscape, and we'll definitely be watching to see how that receivership process unfolds," Rea said.

It will possibly be a fresh slate for the community.

"I look at it as an opportunity for us to develop and to get people back around the table, to sit down and talk about what could be best for that community and for the developer," Kail-Smith said.

If no payments are made, the sale is set for Dec. 1.

KDKA reached out to the attorneys for each party for comment, but did not hear back on Tuesday evening.