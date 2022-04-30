Furry Tails: Bagel And Cupid Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bagel

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee with Bagel! This sweet girl came to Animal Friends in February after she was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. She is a playful pup who is looking for a family to keep her busy! Bagel would prefer to be the only pet in the home so she can have all of the love for herself. Are you ready to give Bagel a second chance at a happy life? Come and meet her today.

To find out more about how to adopt the dogs at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cupid

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cupid came with her brothers Minxy and Baby Bear. As of 4/11/22, she is approx. 9-weeks-old. Shy at first, but warms up quickly. Loves playing with her toys. Was around kids, other cats and and large dog in her foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Cupid, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24