Funeral arrangements announced for McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Monday marks one week since the McKeesport community learned devastating news about their local heroes.

A gunman took the life of officer Sean Sluganski and injured officer Charles Thomas Jr.

On Sunday, community members began saying their final goodbye to Sluganski.

Visitation is Sunday and Monday at Slater Funeral Home in Brentwood, off Route 51, along Brownsville Road.

Visitors are asked to park at the old Benson Lincoln dealership on Rt. 51 in Whitehall. Then, shuttles will take visitors to the funeral home.

Sluganski's funeral is set for Tuesday, and it is not open to the public.

If you wish to pay your respects on Tuesday, the funeral procession will go through McKeesport. You're asked to line the streets at 2 p.m.

It is important to note several school districts are adjusting schedules on Tuesday due to the funeral.

McKeesport area students will offer pre-recorded online learning. The South Allegheny schools will have a flexible instruction day. The Baldwin-Whitehall district will be remote.

These districts were advised by police it wouldn't be safe to transport students during the funeral.