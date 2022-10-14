Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, Pittsburgh City Council and mayor hire own lawyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill.

The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor.

The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.

Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its "independent legal representative" at an annual salary of $90,872 a year. Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says his advice is needed on the legality of legislation and when conflicts arise with the administration.

"There are times when you differ with an administration, and you differ with the law department, so you want somebody who is going to give you a different view," Kail-Smith said.

Mayor Gainey has appointed Zeke Rediker as his "executive advisor on legal policy" at a budgeted salary of $112,553. The mayor's office stresses that he does not represent the mayor as legal counsel but as an advisor on drafting policy and compliance on issues like paid sick leave.

But lawyers outside of city hall question the need.

"As an attorney, I have nothing against a Full Employment for Lawyers Act, but I think it's a little redundant," said Scott Avolio, a municipal attorney.

Experts in municipal law say most all legal matters can be adequately handled by the already fully-staffed Law Department. They fear that having lawyers now poised at opposite ends of the 5th floor of the City-County Building will spawn legal fights at the public's expense.

"I think it might create conflict," Avolio said. "I think it might create additional strife between the spoken voices."

Sheehan: "You've got a lot of lawyers up here."

Kail-Smith: "We are in a very litigious society."

Kail-Smith said the two can work together to avoid conflict and bad legislation.

"It's money well spent to avoid money that won't be well spent with lawsuits," she said.