Man wanted on multiple warrants in 2 counties arrested in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The months-long search for a man wanted for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, hitting her boyfriend with brass knuckles, abandoning two dogs and running from a traffic stop ended with an arrest in Turtle Creek this week.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office said Cory Sober had multiple warrants in both Westmoreland and Allegheny counties for several crimes.

It all began on Nov. 21 when Allegheny Valley Regional police said Sober forced his way into his ex's house. Police said he repeatedly hit her current boyfriend with brass knuckles and kicked him down the stairs. He also pointed a gun at him before running away, police said.

After that, the sheriff's office said Sober didn't come home to care for two dogs, which were reportedly in dire need of food and water. The sheriff's office said the house was in disarray, with animal feces covering the floors.

🚨🚨VIOLENT FELON, ON THE RUN FOR ALMOST 6 MONTHS…..CAPTURED‼️ Deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) began... Posted by Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

When the Lower Burrell police tried to pull him over on Jan. 3, the sheriff's office said Sober jumped from the car, ran away and managed to escape.

The sheriff's office's fugitive apprehension unit eventually managed to track Sober down to a house in Turtle Creek on Tuesday. Deputies and police surrounded the house and after he first tried to escape out the back door, the sheriff's office said he was found hiding in the basement behind the furnace. Sheriff's deputies said he wasn't compliant but was ultimately arrested.

Sober is in the Westmoreland County Prison where the sheriff's office said he'll finally answer to the multiple charges against him.