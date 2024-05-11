Pittsburgh man wanted for skipping court date and other charges arrested in Florida, returned to Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Verona man wanted for skipping his court date after he was released on nonmonetary bond for allegedly leading Pennsylvania State Police on a high-speed chase has been returned to Allegheny County.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus announced that 37-year-old Hermas Craddock was returned to Allegheny County on Friday after he was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Craddock had fled to North Carolina and then Florida after he missed a court date for more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges related to a high-speed chase.

He was placed on non-monetary bond despite having previously been arrested for violating bond on a gun charge.

Meanwhile, the judge who let Craddock out on non-monetary bond, Xander Orenstein was removed from the bench for an indefinite amount of time by the Allegheny County president judge. That happened due to pushback from law enforcement as Orenstein let two alleged criminals go with non-monetary bonds and both skipped court dates.

Craddock was processed at the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.