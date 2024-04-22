Reward offered for Pittsburgh-area man wanted after court no-show

Pittsburgh-area man fails to appear for court, now wanted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Pittsburgh-area man who did not show up in court.

Hermas Craddock of Sharpsburg was released on no cash bail, and now he's in the wind. District Justice Xander Orenstein released Craddock on a non-monetary bond after a high-speed chase, and Craddock failed to appear in court on Monday.

This isn't the first time Orenstein's defendants were no-shows in court. Orenstein came under fire when suspected fentanyl dealer Yan Carlos Pichardo Ceped fled to New York City. Allegheny County sheriff's deputies made three trips to New York in search of Cepeda, and now they're looking for Craddock.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus says his office is tired of spinning its wheels.

Craddock stands accused of leading Pennsylvania State Police troopers on a high-speed chase down Route 28, nearly ramming two troopers and tossing a weapon from his car. But despite this and a history of violent crime, Orenstein set him free on a non-monetary bond.

"He clearly demonstrated he was a threat to the public, to the people in Sharpsburg, and he was a flight risk," Kraus said.

Craddock failed to show up on Monday for a bail modification hearing and another hearing at city court. New arrest warrants have been issued.

"We initiated a fugitive investigation for this individual this afternoon after these warranties were released," Kraus said.

It's a frustrating repeat of events for Kraus. In September, Orenstein came under fire for also releasing Cepeda on no bail, and Cepeda failed to appear at his hearing. The sheriff's office was forced to spend $30,000 for detectives to travel three times to New York to find him.

"It's frustrating because there's a balance between considerations that go into bail, I get it," Kraus said. "There are new philosophies in play, I get it. But somebody's a threat to the community, certainly, we take that seriously, and our goal today is to apprehend this individual as quickly and swiftly as possible."

Anyone with information can call the warrant office at 412 350-4714.