Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for skipping court date and police chase taken into custody in Florida

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida
Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida 00:34

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KDKA) - A man wanted for skipping his court date in Allegheny County as well as leading police on a high-speed chase was found and taken into custody in Florida. 

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Hermas Craddock was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. 

Craddock was accused of leading Pennsylvania State Police troopers on a high-speed chase down Route 28, nearly ramming two troopers and tossing a weapon from his car earlier this year. 

RELATED STORIES: 

He did not appear at his court date after being released on no cash bail by a magistrate who has since been pulled from hearing arraignments. 

Craddock was initially tracked to North Carolina before detectives learned he was in the area of Orlando on Thursday. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was able to take him into custody after surveillance footage from a townhome complex found he was inside one of the residences. 

Allegheny County Sheriff Mike Manko is expected to have more information regarding the arrest of Craddock later today. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest details. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 7:25 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.