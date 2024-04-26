Man wanted for skipping court date and police chase taken into custody in Florida

Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida

Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida

Man wanted in Pittsburgh area taken into custody in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KDKA) - A man wanted for skipping his court date in Allegheny County as well as leading police on a high-speed chase was found and taken into custody in Florida.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Hermas Craddock was taken into custody by the Polk County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Craddock was accused of leading Pennsylvania State Police troopers on a high-speed chase down Route 28, nearly ramming two troopers and tossing a weapon from his car earlier this year.

RELATED STORIES:

He did not appear at his court date after being released on no cash bail by a magistrate who has since been pulled from hearing arraignments.

Craddock was initially tracked to North Carolina before detectives learned he was in the area of Orlando on Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was able to take him into custody after surveillance footage from a townhome complex found he was inside one of the residences.

Allegheny County Sheriff Mike Manko is expected to have more information regarding the arrest of Craddock later today.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest details.