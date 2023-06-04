J.T.M. Provisions Company recalls 22,000 pounds of frozen, beef chili products over contamination concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - J.T.M. Provisions Company has recalled approximately 22,530 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat beef chili with bean products that may be contaminated with white plastic. The items were produced on February 27, 2023.

The recalled products contain the establishment number "EST. 1917" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case. These products were purchased by USDA Foods for the National School Lunch Program and were shipped to distributors in California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, per a release from the USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

However, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.