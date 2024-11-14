Pittsburgh-area woman charged with killing bar owner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman was charged with killing the owner of a bar in Johnstown in 2023.

Tami Shafer, of Latrobe, was charged with homicide and aggravated assault, among other charges, in the death of Lance Ross, the former owner of the Freight Station Bar, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ.

According to the TV station, police officers were called to the bar on Feb. 20, 2023, for reports of someone who had fallen. At the scene, police found Ross, who appeared to have been assaulted, WTAJ reported. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he died hours later. His cause of death was "multiple blunt force head and neck injuries, with multiple facial/skull fractures," the TV station reported.

After first telling police she woke up and found out that Ross had fallen, Shafer later told officers that "someone beat the hell out of him, obviously, and killed him. Murdered him," according to the criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ.

Police said they found Ross' blood on a bedsheet and pillowcase on the couch where Shafer said she slept, WTAJ reported. Police also found a sledgehammer with blood on it.

Shafer was taken to the Cambria County Prison.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Freight Station Bar said, "Just got the best news! An arrest has been made!!!"

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement to WTAJ that Ross' "family has been in constant contact with us, and we look forward to giving them some form of closure."

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked the contact the Johnstown Police Department.