Freedom Area school resource officer saves choking 8-year-old student

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A school resource officer saved an 8-year-old student choking on a plastic bottle cap in the Freedom Area School District on Wednesday.

New Sewickley police said Freedom Area Elementary School staff members told school resource officer Richard Jones that a student was choking in the cafeteria.

Jones ran to the cafeteria and found a school nurse trying to help the student who was clearly choking and unable to breathe, police said. Jones immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the plastic bottle cap that had gotten stuck in the student's throat.

The student could breathe again and wasn't injured. "The immediate actions of School Resource Officer Jones clearly prevented a tragedy from taking place," New Sewickley police said in a news release.

Jones has been assigned as a school resource officer at the Freedom Area Middle School for the past three years. The middle school is connected with the elementary school, and the two share a cafeteria. New Sewickley police said Jones is a 15-year veteran with the department and he "excels in the performance of his duties as a School Resource Officer on a daily basis."

Police also said the incident highlights the importance of first aid and emergency training for all first responders.