2 Freedom Area High School teachers running Pittsburgh Half Marathon to help students in need

FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) — Two teachers from Freedom Area High School are getting ready to run the Pittsburgh Half Marathon with the goal of helping deserving kids in the district.

Social studies teacher Cole Eged and math teacher Miranda Lasher will take on the 13.1-mile half marathon on May 7.

(Photo provided by Freedom Area High School)

They're looking for the community to pledge a donation amount per mile completed. All proceeds will go to the school's Bulldog Boutique, which helps students get gently used clothing and hygiene supplies at no cost.

The high school principal said they started collecting clothes through donations at the end of last school year and found a place for them this year.

(Photo provided by Freedom Area High School)

Eged and Lasher are accepting cash, checks and Venmo. Cash can be brought to the Freedom Area High School. Checks can be made out to the Freedom Area School District and mailed to 1190 Bulldog Drive, Freedom, PA 15042. And Venmo payments can be sent to "cole-eged" with a description saying the money is for the charity.