Free pet health clinic held in Jeannette

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A free pet health clinic was held over the weekend in Jeannette.

The City of Jeannette Fire Department hosted the adorable event where four-legged friends had a chance to get checked out by professionals.

Dogs and cats were treated by a veterinarian and had their nails clipped.

The fire department is accepting donations to purchase veterinary supplies for rabies vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 12:15 AM

