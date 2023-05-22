Free pet health clinic held in Jeannette

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A free pet health clinic was held over the weekend in Jeannette.

The City of Jeannette Fire Department hosted the adorable event where four-legged friends had a chance to get checked out by professionals.

Dogs and cats were treated by a veterinarian and had their nails clipped.

The fire department is accepting donations to purchase veterinary supplies for rabies vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats.