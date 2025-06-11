Woman fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from multiple bank accounts, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police are on the hunt for a woman they say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from bank accounts at three different institutions in Greensburg.

State police are asking for your help identifying her after they say she stole $5,400 in a fraud scheme at three First National Banks.

"The license is the picture of the woman standing in front of them, but that's actually not the consumer," Trooper Steve Limani said.

Police say the unidentified woman walked into the First National Bank on Woodward Drive on April 7 around 1:15 p.m.

The unidentified woman officials say fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from bank accounts at three different institutions in Greensburg. Photo Credit: Provided

She deposited a $16 United States Postal Service money order, then withdrew $2,400 from a person's account.

Roughly 20 minutes later, she popped up at the South Main Street Branch and again deposited a USPS money order for $16.

During the second time, she didn't withdraw, but video surveillance shows her in the passenger seat of a white car.

The suspect struck one last time, about half an hour later, at the North Main Street location under the same scenario, this time withdrawing $3,000.

"We are concerned that there's maybe a cartel that she's working for or some type of other organization because this seems like this is a lot larger than one person," Limani said.

Police are working closely with the U.S. Postal Service and federal agencies to see if the suspect is getting the victim's bank information through the Postal Service and if this scam is happening in other parts of the country.

"My concern is, how are you getting your mail. I think as an investigator," Limani said. "Because they also have simple information like who else is on the account, things you would normally see on a mailed bank statement."

If you know the suspect or have seen her around the area, you are asked to contact the state police.