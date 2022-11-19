Fraternity holds sleep-out to benefit people experiencing homelessness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The brothers of the Epsilon Kappa Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity bundled up and braved the bitter cold for an hours-long sleep-out on Friday.

The sleep-out, which happened in a small park in Oakland, benefited people experiencing homelessness.

Cameron Clarke, a volunteer, said, "Typically, it is monetary donations, non-perishable food, as well as canned goods and clothing."

This is the first time the fraternity has held a fundraiser since the pandemic. In the past, the fraternity has raised as much as $400 in one night.

"Usually from 10 p.m. to (midnight), around that time when people are going to social occasions, we sit out here and try and raise this money," said Clarke.

All of the donations are organized and taken to Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side.

And while many people might prefer to be at home chilling on a Friday night, the volunteers said the chill they experienced on Friday was a worthy cause.

"We all have a little bit of a civic duty to truly help our brothers and sisters, our people itself," said Clarke.

Kyrian Elekwachi, a volunteer, said, "If I can find a way to be here and provide to people in the Pittsburgh community, I'll do that."