Police called to stabbing at Homewood rehab center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to a stabbing at a rehab center in Homewood on Monday.

Dispatchers confirmed a stabbing on the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue.

Details are limited, including the condition of the victim or if anyone is in custody.

