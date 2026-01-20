2 college students found dead in car in Ohio

Two Franciscan University of Steubenville students were found dead inside a vehicle on Monday, the school said.

In a statement, President Father Dave Pivonk said 20-year-old Luke Reimer, of Indian Shores, Florida, and 20-year-old Mary Mich, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, were found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of St. Agnes Residence Hall shortly after noon on Monday.

Mary Mich (left) and Luke Reimer (right) died on Jan. 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Franciscan University of Steubenville)

The school, a private university in Ohio, said "early indications" point to an accident "related to a potential vehicle exhaust or engine malfunction." Steubenville Police Department Chief Ken Anderson told CBS affiliate WTRF that no foul play is suspected, with other local outlets reporting that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the two died of carbon monoxide poisoning. No other information was released by law enforcement on Monday.

"We grieve the loss of two young lives, and our hearts ache for their families, friends, classmates, professors, and all who knew and loved them. Please know that we are holding Luke and Mary, and all who mourn them, close in prayer, asking the Lord for comfort, mercy, and peace," Pivonk said in the statement.

Counseling services are available to students in their residence halls and at the J.C. Williams Center. A prayer service for Reimer and Mich was also held on Monday night.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is struggling, grieving, or in need of support to make use of these resources and to reach out to a trusted friend, faculty member, or staff member," Pivonk said in the statement.