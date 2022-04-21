Fox Chapel man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to 2 homicides said Satan compelled him to kill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A judge is considering a guilty but mentally ill plea from a Fox Chapel man accused of killing two people, the Trib reports.

Adam Rosenberg admitted to killing Christian Moore-Rouse and Jeremy Dental more than two years ago. According to the Trib, Rosenberg said he was compelled by Satan and wanted to become a serial killer.

The prosecution is offering two concurrent life sentences for the plea. Moore-Rouse's mother objects, saying the sentences should be consecutive so Rosenberg has little chance of ever getting out, the Trib reports.

Dentel was found shot in the head inside his home in Baldwin. Police said he met Rosenberg on a dating app.

Moore-Rouse's body was found buried in the woods in Fox Chapel a month later. Police believed Moore-Rouse, who knew Rosenberg from college, had been dead for three months.

Judge Bruce Beemer will decide by May 9 if he accepts the plea agreement.