Early-morning flames rip through Fox Chapel home

An early-morning house fire sent flames ripping through a home in Fox Chapel Borough.

A home along West Waldheim Road in Fox Chapel went up in flames just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed massive flames shooting from the home as firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

A home along West Waldheim Road in Fox Chapel Borough went up in flames early Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers told KDKA that no injuries had been reported.

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest updates.