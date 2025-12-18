Watch CBS News
Local News

Early-morning flames rip through Fox Chapel home

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

An early-morning house fire sent flames ripping through a home in Fox Chapel Borough.

A home along West Waldheim Road in Fox Chapel went up in flames just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed massive flames shooting from the home as firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

img-6799.jpg
A home along West Waldheim Road in Fox Chapel Borough went up in flames early  Thursday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers told KDKA that no injuries had been reported.

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue