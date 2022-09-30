Four people named to independent police review board

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald named four people to the county's independent police review board.

The board was established to review allegations of police misconduct.

Fitzgerald named four people to the board, two are former law enforcement officers, one was a private investigator and the other worked with the NAACP.

Stacey Hawthorne: She is the owner of SH Polygraph Services LLC and is a former detective with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. She retired in 2019. She will serve an initial three-year term.

Coleman McDonough: He is a former superintendent of police in Allegheny County and currently teaches and serves on various committees including the Allegheny County Bar Association, and ad-hoc committee for police reform. He will serve an initial four-year term.

Robert Meinert: He is a senior investigator and partner of Cyber Protection Bureau LLC. He was previously a private investigator, manager of security, police officer, and elected magistrate and detective. He will serve an initial one-year term.

Rev. Regina Ragin-Dykes: She is the first vice president of the Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP and pastor of New Life AME Church in Homewood. She also was a workforce development specialist at the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. She will serve an initial two-year term.

These four appointees now bring the board to a total of eight members.

The ninth and final member will be appointed jointly by the Allegheny County Council and Executive Rich Fitzgerald and that member is subject to approval from the council.