4 charged with assaulting, robbing man found on I-79 in Greene County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Four people are facing charges after police found a man on I-79 who said he'd been attacked and robbed.

State police said troopers were dispatched to I-79 in Franklin Township on Jan. 29 to check on the welfare of someone on the median near mile marker 16.

When police got there, they said they found a man with serious injuries who reported that he'd been assaulted and robbed.

Police identified the suspects and arrested one of them, 19-year-old Alex Evosevich of Waynesburg.

The other three -- 18-year-old John Riggen of Fairchance, 19-year-old Mercedes Clark of McClellandtown and 22-year-old Dominique Jordan of Uniontown -- are also wanted on arrest warrants.