Founder of Don's Appliances, Donald Hillebrand, dies at age 82

The founder of the Pittsburgh-based appliance chain, Don's Appliances, has died.

Donald Hillebrand died on Monday at the age of 82. Born in McKees Rocks in 1943, Hillebrand and his wife Jill founded the store in 1971.

"Don's dedication, warmth, and legacy of service will continue to inspire all of us at Don's Appliances," the company said in a statement posted to their Facebook page. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Hillebrand Family, and we honor his lifetime of hard work, generosity, and community spirit."

About a decade before Hillebrand and his wife started the company, he began his journey by getting a job at a Maytag store. Just a few years later, he made the decision to start his own business.

Now, Don's Appliances has 12 locations across western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, employing more than 180 people.

Hillebrand is survived by his five sons, Timothy, Terrence, Matthew, Jason, and Nicholas.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers to make a donation in his name to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.