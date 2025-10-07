Watch CBS News
School bus crashes through front of Forward Township home

By
Mike Darnay
A family in Forward Township has been forced out of their home after a school bus crashed through the front of the house.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. om Monday along Rainbow Run Road when the bus from Rittenhouse Bus Lines hit a pickup truck parked in front of the house, pushing it through the front porch and into the front corner of the home. 

557855277-122153732924784928-8940719853218559952-n.jpg
A bus driver was injured after crashing a school bus into a home along Rainbow Run Road in Forward Township. Rostraver Township Fire Department

Joe Ferson, who lives at the home, said he was inside the house with his daughter at the time of the crash.

"I hear this commotion like a freight train and the next thing I know, the walls of my house are lifting off the ground," Ferson said. "My truck's in my living room, water spraying everywhere, and I come outside to a bus into my truck into my house."

No kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, but the bus driver was taken to the hospital. 

The Red Cross was called to help assist the family while the Forward Township building inspector assesses the damage. 

