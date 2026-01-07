Fort Cherry's Matt Sieg receives national high school football player of the year honors

Matt Sieg from Fort Cherry has earned national honors and been recognized as the top high school football player in the country.

Sieg, who recently signed with West Virginia University, has been named the Maxwell Football Club's High School Player of the Year.

During his time at Fort Cherry, Sieg won two WPIAL championships and was only the second player in league history to have more than 4,000 rushing and 4,000 passing yards in a career.

National High School Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club



Congratulations @matt_sieg 👏



🔗https://t.co/vKa1N7Fmeu pic.twitter.com/z5LINlEZS5 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 6, 2026

Sieg was a three-time Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class 1A All-State First Team honoree as he finished his high school career with a 49-7 record.

With 7,941 rushing yards, Sieg is Fort Cherry's all-time leading rusher.

Sieg will be formally presented with the National High School Player of the Year Award at a ceremomy at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in March.