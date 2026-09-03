U.S. Army soldier accused of raping 12-year-old girl he met online

A 21-year-old U.S. Army soldier accused of raping a 12-year-old girl from Ohio has been arrested, authorities said.

The Montville Police Department in Geauga County said Jayden Fox traveled to Ohio from Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he was stationed, after meeting the juvenile online. Police said he was on a four-day leave.

In a post on Facebook, Montville police said officers were called to a hotel in Montville Township on Aug. 14 to help locate a 12-year-old girl who had run away from Willowick, which is about 40 miles outside of Cleveland. Police said investigators learned Fox traveled to the area, picked up the 12-year-old girl and took her to a hotel that he paid for. Police said they used the girl's cellphone to track her to the area.

The 21-year-old from Palatka, Florida, was charged with felony rape. Fox was taken to the Medina County Jail. Police said in the Facebook post that the investigation continues and additional charges are expected.

"The Montville Police Department is working closely with Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson's Office and other agencies and resources to ensure this case is thoroughly investigated and that all appropriate charges are pursued," the Facebook post said.

The 12-year-old girl was reunited with her family. However, police said they could not provide any additional information at this time.

"We are grateful that our officers were able to locate this young woman and safely reunite her with her family," police said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Fort Bragg for comment, but did not hear back on Thursday.