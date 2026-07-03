Formula One Powerboat racing returns to Pittsburgh in 2027. Here's what to know.

Formula One Powerboat racing is coming back to Pittsburgh.

While it's not exactly the Three Rivers Regatta of years past, it's an event that should bring back the fun memories. This time next year, the boats will be cruising up and down the rivers.

"Can we bring it back and say, "You gotta regatta," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said during Friday's announcement.

It wasn't summer in Pittsburgh without the regatta and boats flying over our rivers. After the event organizer didn't get permits or pay the city, county and state in 2019, it was canceled.

"The background is amazing. You have the stadium on one side. The city on the other side. The fans are amazing here," Outlaw F1 race team member Jeremiah Mayo said about racing in Pittsburgh.

It won't be called the regatta, as the focus will be on the Formula One Powerboat Series National Championship over two days. A drone show and family-friendly activities will be part of the free event, as well.

"This is about making sure that momentum for them is being focused on. This is their chance to win a championship, and that's what we need to be focused on. It's about the sport," Visit Pittsburgh President and CEO Jerad Bachar said.

The economic impact has not been figured out yet. Several boat classes will compete in the 2027 races, including ones that can reach more than 100 miles per hour. Racers and former racers said that Pittsburgh presents a unique challenge due to the rivers.

"It's rough here and hard," said Tim Seebold, the managing director of the IHRA F1 Powerboat Series.

While it is a three-year contract, Visit Pittsburgh hopes that when the Formula One Powerboat racing is up, it can keep this going as a yearly event.