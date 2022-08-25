Watch CBS News
Former Wilkinsburg employee accused of stealing borough debit card

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former employee of Wilkinsburg's financial department is accused of stealing a borough debit card.

Police say back in July, the department's director found some discrepancies with the account and learned the card was missing.

Terrell Fields, who was hired through a temp agency in April and fired in June, was later arrested. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud and identity theft.

He also has two other outstanding warrants in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

