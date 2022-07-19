Former Steeler Rocky Bleier helped give cars to two veterans

Rocky Bleier, Veterans Leadership Program help two veterans in need

Rocky Bleier, Veterans Leadership Program help two veterans in need

Rocky Bleier, Veterans Leadership Program help two veterans in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Rocky Bleier, and a local non-profit teamed up to help their brothers and sisters in uniform.

Last night, they were part of the group presenting new vehicles to two veterans. The Veterans Leadership Program selected the two recipients -- who were both in need of a car.

"I'm so very grateful. An unexpected blessing, but I am so very thankful for it. Just awesome," Anita Richmond said. Richmond is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

"He's saving me so much," said Ryan Mueller, a U.S. Army Reserves veteran. "I haven't been able to get a job that's not within walking distance of my house for four or five months. And walking distance is still a mile-and-a-half to the place I work right now," Mueller said.

The event is part of the Recycled Rides program that finds cars for veterans who need them.

"I think it's a great tribute to our community that we have functions like this and organizations to take care of the veterans," Bleier later said.

Bleier served in the U.S. Army before going on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s.