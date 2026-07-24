Former Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson joins Ohio State women's hockey team staff

A former Penguins defenseman is officially making the jump from patrolling the blue line to patrolling the bench.

This week, the Ohio State University Women's Ice Hockey team announced they have hired former NHLer Jack Johnson as an associate head coach.

"To bring in Jack Johnson is going to continue to make our program better, both on the ice and really contribute to recruiting," said head coach Nadine Muzerall. "When we talk about Ohio State, we talk about family and how we're all united. I think it's very important that he exemplifies that. He's going to bring that to our program, and I think our recruits are going to see that, and I know our girls are going to feel that."

Johnson spent 19 seasons in the NHL, with two of those happening in Pittsburgh. Other than the Penguins, he spent eight seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, six with the Los Angeles Kings, three with the Colorado Avalanche, and one season each with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

"It's such a privilege and honor to be involved with the best women's college hockey program in the country," Johnson said. "I can't wait for the season to start and to continue Ohio State's pursuit of national championships."

During his two seasons with the Penguins, Johnson appeared in 149 regular-season games, scored four goals, 20 assists, and 24 points. He also played in seven playoff games with the Penguins, recording no points.

In October 2020, the Penguins announced they had bought out the final three years of his five-year contract. That buyout charge, which counted for $917,000 against the salary cap for the Penguins, officially ended this past season.

In total, Johnson played 1,228 regular-season games, scored 77 goals, 265 assists, and 342 points.

Johnson was chosen third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL Draft.