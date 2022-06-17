Watch CBS News
Former pediatric burn unit patients from UPMC Mercy head to sleep-away camp

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Burn patients from UPMC Mercy head to sleep-away camp
Burn patients from UPMC Mercy head to sleep-away camp 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former patients at UPMC Mercy's burn center are headed to sleep-away camp.

The kids loaded up on Thursday morning for the trip.

Those kids also got backpacks loaded with snacks and more.

Parents and organizers said it's great for the kids to be around others who have been through similar challenges.

"Nobody judges you, everybody's been through the same thing, and nobody looks at you funny because of your scars," said Christina Booher one of the mothers of the campers. "She's really just going to have fun but not be alone because she's the only burn survivor in her school."

The campers will also be able to be mentors for others who suffer from burns.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

