Former Narcisi Winery employee accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Narcisi Winery employee is facing charges for allegedly ripping the business off for tens of thousands of dollars.

West Deer Police say Kevin Weis would apply discounts to customers' bills after they paid full price and pocket the difference.

Police say Weis would also take the cash and void bills.

Narcisi Winery says Weis stole a total of over $38,000.

He's set to appear before a judge next month.