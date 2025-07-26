Former Mormon missionary arrested in Pittsburgh, accused of sexually abusing minors

A former missionary was arrested Thursday in Pittsburgh on accusations that he sexually abused several minors while in Tonga.

William James Purdy, 28, of West Valley, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16 on charges related to the exploitation of minors outside the United States.

Court documents say Purdy traveled to Tonga in 2017 for his mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there, he allegedly sexually abused multiple underage boys, according to a media release from the Department of Justice. Purdy then returned to Tonga in late 2019 to teach at a school in Nuku'alofa.

Purdy is alleged to have groomed and sexually abused "numerous" male students over several years.

He allegedly provided gifts, including electronic devices and internet access, food, toys, and money, in exchange for performing sexual acts, authorities say. Purdy is also alleged to have recorded underage boys in his bathroom at his various Tonga apartments without their knowledge.

Purdy was arrested by Tonga police in October 2022, when an eight‑year‑old boy disclosed that Purdy sexually assaulted him during a tutoring sessions. When Purdy was released from jail, he allegedly continued to sexually abuse children. In March 2023, just before his scheduled trial, Purdy fled Tonga using an assumed identity and returned to Utah.

By this point in the investigation, 14 minors were identified as abuse victims throughout Tonga.

"The defendant in this case chose to travel abroad under the guise of good intentions and then sexually exploited and abused children who had been trusted to his care," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "When foreign authorities sought to hold him accountable, he fled back to the United States. The United States will not export child exploitation. The Justice Department is committed to securing justice for children exploited overseas when these heinous acts are committed by Americans."

"William James Purdy's actions represent a profound betrayal of trust and have caused immeasurable harm to the young lives he was supposed to protect and nurture," said Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens of Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia. "HSI's global reach and partnerships are crucial in our relentless fight against child predators, ensuring that those who exploit and abuse children, no matter where they are, are brought to justice. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society and will continue to work tirelessly to prevent such heinous crimes."

The case continues to be investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Diplomatic Security Service, with the assistance of the Tonga police and the Tongan Department of Public Prosecutions.